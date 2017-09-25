Nenagh man secures first song as Gaeilge on FIFA soundtrack

By Sally Gorman

Nenagh musician Seán Corcoran has had his debut single ‘Míol Mór Mara’ featured on the new FIFA '18 soundtrack.

‘Míol Mór Mara’ which means 'sea whales', contains both English and Irish lyrics, making Seán the first person ever to introduce the Irish language into the world of video games.

Seán told Nenagh Guardian: "the song is about a child with Down Syndrome I worked with when I was suffering from huge heartbreak, and it had a profound influence on my life.

"The kid was so inspiring and pulled me out of a dark place really just by spending time with him. It's got a lot of Biblical references to Jonah and the Whale, which is symbolic of diving into the sea of the unknown and becoming something far greater than yourself in a spiritual sense."

The song was originally engineered, produced and mixed by Seán's chilhood friend Owen Geaney of Atlas White studios, but the pair first met at school in CBS Nenagh.

"It was an incredible feat to produce, mix and engineer music between two people that would go on to feature on a soundtrack alongside Stormzy, Lorde and Alt-J, to name a few," Seán said.

Outsider, the artist name which Seán works under, is the only Irish musician to be included in the games' soundtrack.

The singer has most recently signed with Warner Music and hopes to announce and Irish tour soon.

'Míol Mór Mara' is out now on Soundcloud and Spotify. You can follow Seán on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @thisisoutsider