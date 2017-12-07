Nationwide bear hunt launched after little girl accidentally donates favourite teddy to charity
A nationwide bear hunt has been launched after a little girl accidentally donated her favourite teddy to charity.
The four-year-old donated three bags of toys to St Vincent de Paul's shop in Kilkenny last Friday.
However she accidentally put her bear in one of the bags and now she is desperate to get him home.
The charity has made an appeal on social media for whoever bought the teddy to return it.
