Nasa shared photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot and everyone's thinking the same thing…

For the first time in history, we can now see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot in incredible, glorious detail, thanks to Nasa’s Juno mission.

Naturally excited to share their findings, the US space agency released early images on Twitter as a teaser to what’s coming next.

However, due to the unusual shape of the photos, people found themselves being reminded of something else: sanitary towels.

Adrien Coffinet, PhD astronomer and astrophysicist at the Geneva Observatory, offered an explanation about the unusual shape of the images: “The distance between Juno and Jupiter is not constant, so neither is the actual size of Jupiter’s area seen by the camera.”

Now can we get back to the stunning Great Red Spot that is wider than the Earth and contains a storm within it that may have been raging for more than 350 years?

