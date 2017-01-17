Nasa is documenting Earth's dramatic changes with 'then and now' satellite images

Our planet is in a state of continuous change – some man-made, others natural. From melting glaciers and drying lakes to urbanisation, the surface of the Earth has changed dramatically over the years and continues to do so.

And for the past few decades, Nasa has been documenting these changes through satellite imagery as part of its Images of Change series.

“Some of these effects are related to climate change, some are not,” Nasa says. “Some document the effects of urbanisation, or the ravage of natural hazards such as fires and floods. All show our planet in a state of flux.”

Here are a few ‘then and now’ images from their selection:

1. Wax Lake outlet, Louisiana

1984

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2014

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2. Twin cities, Minnesota

1988

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2011

(Images of Change/Nasa)

3. The Three Gorges Dam, China

1993

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2016

(Images of Change/Nasa)

4. Hamburg flooding, Iowa

2010 (before flooding)

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2011 (after flooding)

(Images of Change/Nasa)

5. Mississippi River flooding, US

2015 (before flooding)

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2016 (after flooding)

(Images of Change/Nasa)

6. Lake Poopo drying, Bolivia

2013

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2016

(Images of Change/Nasa)

7. Helheim Glacier melt, Greenland

2001

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2005

(Images of Change/Nasa)

8. Wax Lake Delta restoration, Louisiana

1983

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2011

(Images of Change/Nasa)

9. Colorado River evolution, Mexico

1985

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2007

(Images of Change/Nasa)

10. Binhai, China

1992

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2012

(Images of Change/Nasa)

11. Artificial islands, UAE

2001

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2012

(Images of Change/Nasa)

12. Columbia Glacier melt, Alaska

1986

(Images of Change/Nasa)

2014

(Images of Change/Nasa)
KEYWORDS: Climate change, Global warming, Images of Change, NASA, Satellite images

 

