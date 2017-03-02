Nasa has asked Twitter to help name the seven planets and you can imagine how that went

When Nasa turned to Twitter to ask for help in naming the seven newly-discovered planets, they really should have known it wasn’t going to be taken too seriously.

Despite asking for help the following day after the discovery, suggestions by the public are still coming in thick and fast.

Of course, this was among them.

Memes also made an appearance.

Things got topical.

Things got deep.

Some decided to recite their upcoming weekend plans.

Someone got a bit obsessed with Ed. (He’s not even called Ed?)

And some still can’t forget about #JusticeForPluto.

Never forget.
