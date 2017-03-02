Nasa has asked Twitter to help name the seven planets and you can imagine how that went
When Nasa turned to Twitter to ask for help in naming the seven newly-discovered planets, they really should have known it wasn’t going to be taken too seriously.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets?— NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2017
TRAPPIST-1b
TRAPPIST-1c
TRAPPIST-1d
TRAPPIST-1e
TRAPPIST-1f
TRAPPIST-1g
TRAPPIST-1h
😉 https://t.co/QS80AnZ2Jg pic.twitter.com/gis6Ba7UBu
Despite asking for help the following day after the discovery, suggestions by the public are still coming in thick and fast.
Of course, this was among them.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— kevblokey (@kevblokey) March 1, 2017
Planet McPlanetface 1
Planet McPlanetface 2
Planet McPlanetface 3
And so on...
Memes also made an appearance.
1. Phirst— Phillip Ashworth (@ashcan1979) March 2, 2017
2. Phecond
3. Furd
4. Furth
5. Vith
6. Siths
7. Veventh#7NamesFor7NewPlanets pic.twitter.com/Bl7VvqUY9J
Things got topical.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets#Oscars— Patrycia (@Amy_Patry) March 2, 2017
-Casablanca
-Godfather
-Braveheart
-Titanic
-Slumdog Millionaire
-Argo
-La La... MOONLIGHT!
Things got deep.
Is There Life— Eve Melle (@eve_melle) March 2, 2017
Hope of Life
Dreaming of Life
Searching for Life
Any Life Yet
Life as We Know It
Any Life at All #7namesfor7planets
Some decided to recite their upcoming weekend plans.
Whiskey— Inclusive Or (@inclusiveorate) March 2, 2017
Scotch
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Vodka
Time To Switch To Beer#7NamesFor7NewPlanets
Someone got a bit obsessed with Ed. (He’s not even called Ed?)
Ed, Eddie, eddy, mcEd, EddyMcEdface, Edderson, Edward #7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Jason (@JasonKetel) March 2, 2017
And some still can’t forget about #JusticeForPluto.
#7NamesFor7NewPlanets— Idiocracy Rising (@TideOfFools) February 24, 2017
Pluto
Long Live Pluto
Pluto Forever
We Love Pluto
Screw You For Killing Pluto
Planet of the Keks
Pluto
Pluto GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Never forget.
