Nasa has asked Twitter to help name the seven planets and you can imagine how that went

When Nasa turned to Twitter to ask for help in naming the seven newly-discovered planets, they really should have known it wasn’t going to be taken too seriously.

Despite asking for help the following day after the discovery, suggestions by the public are still coming in thick and fast.

Of course, this was among them.

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets



Planet McPlanetface 1

Planet McPlanetface 2

Planet McPlanetface 3



And so on... — kevblokey (@kevblokey) March 1, 2017

Memes also made an appearance.

1. Phirst

2. Phecond

3. Furd

4. Furth

5. Vith

6. Siths

7. Veventh#7NamesFor7NewPlanets pic.twitter.com/Bl7VvqUY9J — Phillip Ashworth (@ashcan1979) March 2, 2017

Things got topical.

Things got deep.

Is There Life

Hope of Life

Dreaming of Life

Searching for Life

Any Life Yet

Life as We Know It

Any Life at All #7namesfor7planets — Eve Melle (@eve_melle) March 2, 2017

Some decided to recite their upcoming weekend plans.

Whiskey

Scotch

Gin

Tequila

Rum

Vodka

Time To Switch To Beer#7NamesFor7NewPlanets — Inclusive Or (@inclusiveorate) March 2, 2017

Someone got a bit obsessed with Ed. (He’s not even called Ed?)

And some still can’t forget about #JusticeForPluto.

#7NamesFor7NewPlanets

Pluto

Long Live Pluto

Pluto Forever

We Love Pluto

Screw You For Killing Pluto

Planet of the Keks

Pluto — Idiocracy Rising (@TideOfFools) February 24, 2017

Pluto GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Never forget.