Nando’s are giving away free chicken to leaving certs students
14/08/2017 - 10:45:27Back to Discover Home
Calling all leaving cert students!
Whatever your fate may be this Wednesday, it’s going to be a good day as Nando’s are giving you free chicken to say “Congratulations”.
Anyone picking up their Leaving Cert (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Firestarter just by showing them your ID, results and spend over €7.
Don’t worry, they promise not to show that all important piece of paper to anyone else.
Join the conversation - comment here