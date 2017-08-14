Nando’s are giving away free chicken to leaving certs students

Calling all leaving cert students!

Whatever your fate may be this Wednesday, it’s going to be a good day as Nando’s are giving you free chicken to say “Congratulations”.

Anyone picking up their Leaving Cert (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Firestarter just by showing them your ID, results and spend over €7.

Don’t worry, they promise not to show that all important piece of paper to anyone else.