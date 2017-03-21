Nail Salon charging extra for overweight people

A nail salon in Tennessee has come under fire after they were found charging extra for ‘overweight’ people.

According to this Facebook post, Rose Nails salon in Memphis displays this sign charging $45 extra for customers who they find are overweight.

The sign reads: “Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists. Thank you!”

Speaking to local television station WREG, the salon manager denied putting up the sign, but did admit that they do have a special policy for overweight customers.

He also told the station that overweight customers have broken chairs in the salon with their weight, costing him thousands of dollars.

Due to this, he has refused to serve any obese customers.

H/T: News.com.au