Muslims have been handing out thousands of roses to passers-by on London Bridge
A group of Muslims have been handing out roses with messages on London Bridge just over a week after three knifemen attacked people in the area.
The 1000 Roses London initiative, organised by a group of London-based Muslims, is “an expression of love, solidarity and appreciation” following the horrific events last weekend that claimed the lives of eight victims who were enjoying a night out in the capital.
June 11, 2017
Their message said: “This is the place, the time, the moment to take the pen and write narratives of love and solidarity – not of hate and division.
“We won’t let London Bridge fall down nor any bridge upon which the communities of this great city and nation are built.”
The idea started out as 1000 roses but the group said on Facebook that the response from the public led to them tripling that number to 3000.
Other initiatives launched over the weekend included the Night for London appeal by the British Red Cross which encouraged people to visit the bars and restaurants in the London Bridge and Borough Market area on Saturday night, exactly seven days on from the attack.
