Muslims have been handing out thousands of roses to passers-by on London Bridge

A group of Muslims have been handing out roses with messages on London Bridge just over a week after three knifemen attacked people in the area.

The 1000 Roses London initiative, organised by a group of London-based Muslims, is “an expression of love, solidarity and appreciation” following the horrific events last weekend that claimed the lives of eight victims who were enjoying a night out in the capital.

Their message said: “This is the place, the time, the moment to take the pen and write narratives of love and solidarity – not of hate and division.

“We won’t let London Bridge fall down nor any bridge upon which the communities of this great city and nation are built.”

A group of Muslims are handing out 3000 red red roses on London Bridge today. How anyone can judge an entire religion by its extremists, I don't know. A post shared by Louise Bennett (@louise.elena.bennett) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

The idea started out as 1000 roses but the group said on Facebook that the response from the public led to them tripling that number to 3000.

Other initiatives launched over the weekend included the Night for London appeal by the British Red Cross which encouraged people to visit the bars and restaurants in the London Bridge and Borough Market area on Saturday night, exactly seven days on from the attack.