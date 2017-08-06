Museum boss apologises over 'cover up' breastfeeding request

The director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) Museum has apologised after a woman complained that she was asked to “cover up” while breastfeeding at the museum.

The woman took to social media to point out the irony of the encounter at a museum filled with naked depictions of women.

Her complaint comes during World Breastfeeding Week.

@vaguechera said she was “perplexed” after she “flashed a nanosecond of nipple while breastfeeding” in the courtyard of the Victoria and Albert Museum, “and was asked to cover up”.

She wrote: “On the upside, I had a lovely day at the V&A exploring depictions of breasts through the ages and making lovely mammaries. I mean memories.”

She wrote: “Reason it’s important. Embarrassment about breastfeeding one of (the) most common reasons that women give up.”

And she added: “Thanks all for support. I was so surprised partly because this was the first time it’s ever happened to me in 3.5 years of breastfeeding.”

V&A director Tristram Hunt apologised, writing on Twitter: “Very sorry. Our policy is clear: women may breastfeed wherever they like, wherever they feel comfortable and should not be disturbed.”
