Mum shares brutally honest but hilarious photo series about her pregnancy
24/08/2017 - 15:14:09Back to Discover Home
If celebrity Instagram accounts are anything to go by, being pregnant and having a baby is always glamorous and beautiful.
One mum, however, is telling it like it is – in a very real, but hilarious way.
During her first pregnancy, Maya Vorderstrasse filled her Instagram account with pretty photos, though she admits her life was far from the picture perfect version the images projected.
So, for her second pregnancy she decided to share her journey in a way other women could relate to.
“I didn’t want to portray something that wasn’t my reality on social media any more,” says Maya, who hails from New Jersey. “Pregnancy is incredible and a blessing, but most of the days I was sore, emotional and exhausted.”
As her bump grew, she posed next to a board with honest accounts of what was happening behind the scenes, such as “flaring sciatica”, “wild bladder” and “can’t stop eating”.
“Some days are great, some days are not so great, but if you find a reason to laugh every single day, things get much easier,” says Maya. “Keeping a sense of humour through my pregnancy definitely helped.
“I started paying attention to the details. My sciatica was flaring but baby was kicking – so, a successful day and a reason to smile. I wanted to remember my pregnancy as an epic and unforgettable time in my life. I just soaked up every second of it.”
The messages on her boards tell of needing to take a nap and earning the right not to wear trousers around the house. Maya’s husband also appears in several of the photos.
Their second daughter, Hazel, was born on August 3 but that hasn’t stopped Maya and her family continuing to share an honest account of life after the birth.
Don't act like you don't know ?????? . It has been rough, but we are getting there.There's blood, excruciating pain, and so many tears, but I'd do it all over again for her. If it hadn't worked out, she would have been bottle fed too like Zoey was after 6 months, because feeding your baby shouldn't be anyone's business but yours and baby's!!! DO WHAT WORKS FOR YOU! *My incredible, comfortable and easy maternity hoodie is by @boobdesign *My delicious lactation treats and tea are by @mrspatels and THEY EVEN HAVE CHOCOLATE!
Somehow we can’t see Beyonce and Jay Z getting as real about the less photogenic moments of parenthood.
Join the conversation - comment here