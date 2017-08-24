Mum shares brutally honest but hilarious photo series about her pregnancy

If celebrity Instagram accounts are anything to go by, being pregnant and having a baby is always glamorous and beautiful.

One mum, however, is telling it like it is – in a very real, but hilarious way.

During her first pregnancy, Maya Vorderstrasse filled her Instagram account with pretty photos, though she admits her life was far from the picture perfect version the images projected.

So, for her second pregnancy she decided to share her journey in a way other women could relate to.

“I didn’t want to portray something that wasn’t my reality on social media any more,” says Maya, who hails from New Jersey. “Pregnancy is incredible and a blessing, but most of the days I was sore, emotional and exhausted.”

As her bump grew, she posed next to a board with honest accounts of what was happening behind the scenes, such as “flaring sciatica”, “wild bladder” and “can’t stop eating”.

#29weekspregnant and starving ???? A post shared by M A Y A ?? (@mayavorderstrasse) on May 18, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Hold that thought. Gotta pee. Again. #pregnancyproblems ???? A post shared by M A Y A ?? (@mayavorderstrasse) on May 31, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

“Some days are great, some days are not so great, but if you find a reason to laugh every single day, things get much easier,” says Maya. “Keeping a sense of humour through my pregnancy definitely helped.

“I started paying attention to the details. My sciatica was flaring but baby was kicking – so, a successful day and a reason to smile. I wanted to remember my pregnancy as an epic and unforgettable time in my life. I just soaked up every second of it.”

The messages on her boards tell of needing to take a nap and earning the right not to wear trousers around the house. Maya’s husband also appears in several of the photos.

So I made him try being me for an hour. Didn't last 15 min. #39weekspregnant #heymileywhatsgood #ilovemyhusband ?????????? A post shared by M A Y A ?? (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Dangerous territory, husband ?????? #33weekspregnant A post shared by M A Y A ?? (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Their second daughter, Hazel, was born on August 3 but that hasn’t stopped Maya and her family continuing to share an honest account of life after the birth.

Somehow we can’t see Beyonce and Jay Z getting as real about the less photogenic moments of parenthood.