Mum caught taking a selfie is the most relatable thing on the internet right now

A mother who was caught taking selfies by her daughter has become one of the most relatable things floating around on the internet.

Itati Lopez creeped up on her mum while she was taking some photos and found her with her arm propped up, pulling the most unexpected pose.

The mum looked genuinely startled upon her discovery but the look of shock soon turned to an angry stare as she glared at her daughter through her sunglasses.

The video of the selfie-taking mum resonated deeply with the people on Twitter – the mum is all of us getting caught taking a selfie, after all.

Soon people were sharing memes that accurately described the situation.

And others thought Itati’s mother was just simply adorable.

But if there was one thing we were all dying to see, it’s that final selfie.
