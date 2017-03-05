Mum caught taking a selfie is the most relatable thing on the internet right now

A mother who was caught taking selfies by her daughter has become one of the most relatable things floating around on the internet.

Itati Lopez creeped up on her mum while she was taking some photos and found her with her arm propped up, pulling the most unexpected pose.

The mum looked genuinely startled upon her discovery but the look of shock soon turned to an angry stare as she glared at her daughter through her sunglasses.

I still cant get over my moms reaction😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UAfCJS4IzO — Itati lopez (@itati_lopez) February 28, 2017

The video of the selfie-taking mum resonated deeply with the people on Twitter – the mum is all of us getting caught taking a selfie, after all.

@itati_lopez the more i watch it the more i laugh 😂 — anny (@annavochoa) March 2, 2017

@itati_lopez @belovedjane_ me when I get caught taking a selfie — Judith☕️ (@juditho_o) March 1, 2017

@itati_lopez she had the stunna shades on 😂😂😂 — SC:Alphavelli 👻 (@SaloneBoy804) March 3, 2017

Soon people were sharing memes that accurately described the situation.

And others thought Itati’s mother was just simply adorable.

@itati_lopez awwww your mom is the cutest thing ever! — William Cotter (@William1Cotter) March 2, 2017

But if there was one thing we were all dying to see, it’s that final selfie.