MSC’s second epic world cruise will set sail in 2020: Here are 3 other lengthy cruises to consider

With so many wonderful places increasingly accessible to tourists, a traveller’s bucket list is never-ending.

It would be impossible to trot the entire globe in a lifetime, but some ambitious explorers are giving it a shot – and one of the easiest ways to tick off all those wish-list locations is to book a worldwide cruise.

The world’s largest privately-owned cruise line, MSC, recently announced details of their second World Cruise, set to sail in 2020. Visiting 43 destinations in five continents and incorporating eight overnight land stays, the 117-day voyage covers culture, wildlife, adventure and history. Highlights include Rapa Nui on Easter Island, Darwin in Australia, Salalah in Oman and Aqaba in Petra.

Departing from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively, the epic trip on the 3,200-passenger MSC Magnifica costs from £11,249. Places are on sale from November 23 (MSC Voyagers Club members can book now).

Inspired by the idea of navigating the world by water? Here are 3 more marathon cruises to consider…

1. Lap of luxury

If you’re feeling (relatively) spontaneous, there are still spaces on Cunard’s 120-night 2018 World Cruise departing on January 10. Departing from and returning to Southampton, the voyage on the newly-remastered Queen Mary 2 visits Australia, South Africa, Namibia, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and many other exotic locations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia.

2. Short(er) but sweet

Sadly, we don’t all have unlimited time (or money) available to travel. For those with a few more restrictions, P&O’s 44-night adventure on the Arcadia still allows you to cover a fair amount of the globe. Starting in Southampton, the voyage crosses the Atlantic to the Caribbean and North America, continues to the Pacific and ends up in Australia. Departs January 9, 2018.

3. Celebratory getaway

Plan ahead for next year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations by booking a trip which straddles the festive period. Fred Olsen’s Around the World with Sydney at New Year trip departs from Southampton on November 12, 2018 and ends up in Phuket, Thailand, 107 nights later.