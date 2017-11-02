MSC’s second epic world cruise will set sail in 2020: Here are 3 other lengthy cruises to consider
With so many wonderful places increasingly accessible to tourists, a traveller’s bucket list is never-ending.
It would be impossible to trot the entire globe in a lifetime, but some ambitious explorers are giving it a shot – and one of the easiest ways to tick off all those wish-list locations is to book a worldwide cruise.
The Moais created between 13 to 16th century. #ahutongariki has the most standing moai lining up in the whole island. It was tiring to cycle there against the wind. But, it was worth it ?? There are some wild horses and dogs on the way. The dogs may follow you for hours. They don't bite, but they may kept crisscrossing around your bicycle and make it really hard to cycle #easterisland #rapanui #mysteriousplace #chile #moai #tongarikimoais #holiday #travelholic #beyondtravels #traveling #instagood #photooftheday #travelgram #wanderlust #yolo #tbt #throwbackthursday
The world’s largest privately-owned cruise line, MSC, recently announced details of their second World Cruise, set to sail in 2020. Visiting 43 destinations in five continents and incorporating eight overnight land stays, the 117-day voyage covers culture, wildlife, adventure and history. Highlights include Rapa Nui on Easter Island, Darwin in Australia, Salalah in Oman and Aqaba in Petra.
Departing from Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively, the epic trip on the 3,200-passenger MSC Magnifica costs from £11,249. Places are on sale from November 23 (MSC Voyagers Club members can book now).
Inspired by the idea of navigating the world by water? Here are 3 more marathon cruises to consider…
1. Lap of luxury
If you’re feeling (relatively) spontaneous, there are still spaces on Cunard’s 120-night 2018 World Cruise departing on January 10. Departing from and returning to Southampton, the voyage on the newly-remastered Queen Mary 2 visits Australia, South Africa, Namibia, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and many other exotic locations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia.
2. Short(er) but sweet
And back again…First world cruise done ?? 114 days, 36 ports, 21 countries, 4 continents. I've been to places I never dreamed I'd be able to go and seen the most incredible things. It's been such an amazing adventure but it does feel nice to be back on British soil, even if it's just for a few hours. ?????? #adventureofalifetime
Sadly, we don’t all have unlimited time (or money) available to travel. For those with a few more restrictions, P&O’s 44-night adventure on the Arcadia still allows you to cover a fair amount of the globe. Starting in Southampton, the voyage crosses the Atlantic to the Caribbean and North America, continues to the Pacific and ends up in Australia. Departs January 9, 2018.
3. Celebratory getaway
Plan ahead for next year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations by booking a trip which straddles the festive period. Fred Olsen’s Around the World with Sydney at New Year trip departs from Southampton on November 12, 2018 and ends up in Phuket, Thailand, 107 nights later.
