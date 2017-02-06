Mr Clean's Super Bowl ad is getting some really saucy responses on Twitter
Mr Clean’s Super Bowl advert didn’t make a political statement or pull at your heartstrings, but it will probably go down as one of the most memorable commercials of this year’s game.
The 30-second ad features Mr Clean as an animated character who shows off his dance moves as he does the housework.
His tight white t-shirt and matching trousers emphasize his honed features, pretty much sending the internet into a frenzy:
WHAT is this? mr clean looking fine as hell pic.twitter.com/Q4EkI536Re— judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) February 6, 2017
Today America learned that Mr. Clean is bae ✨— Teresa With No H (@Tadersa) February 6, 2017
Let me know if you hook up with Mr. Clean on Grindr tonight.— Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 6, 2017
RAVISH ME MR CLEAN— not a noodle (@yeehawtxt) February 6, 2017
Audi: "Maybe I can tell my daughter something different about sexism."— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 6, 2017
Mr. Clean: "Hey, housewives: Have you seen our hunky mascot?"
WHY DID MR. CLEAN HAVE SO MUCH GAME?!?!?!— Spencer Kane (@IAmSpencerKane) February 6, 2017
*proceeds to take notes*
Mr. Clean got too much sauce. pic.twitter.com/NLwGGTsnie— issa snack. (@DillonJaden) February 6, 2017
my wife left me for mr clean— Matt Brown (@MattSBN) February 6, 2017
I admittedly didn't have a whole lot of expectations for 2017 but I gotta say Mr. Clean becoming a sex symbol sure as hell wasnt one of them— Cocoa Butter Bandit (@pecamp18) February 6, 2017
*texts wife*— OrdioMongo (@OrdioMongo) February 6, 2017
“We’re not buying Mr. Clean anymore.”
So many surprises so far... The Falcons crushing the Patriots. Gaga jumping off the roof. Realizing I'm sexually attracted to Mr. Clean.— Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 6, 2017
Mr. Clean : 50 Shades of Bleach#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zKZe4AB3lV— Wally Koch (@Wally_Koch) February 6, 2017
Congratulations to the graphic designer who brought Mr. Clean's swaying butt into existence— Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) February 6, 2017
Yo wtf Mr Clean is kind of a ripped daddy— danny (@kingdanimals) February 4, 2017
Comedian Eric Schwartz thought he was an inspiration for bald men everywhere:
Thank you, Mr. Clean. From bald guys everywhere. #sb51 pic.twitter.com/51zfHt4nRo— Eric Schwartz (@ericschwartz) February 6, 2017
And just in case you are wondering:
Before anybody asks – No, I did NOT use a butt double or “stunt butt” in my new Super Bowl ad. #NoStuntButt #SB51 #MrClean pic.twitter.com/PWYuLJ9sxZ— Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 4, 2017
