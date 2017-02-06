Mr Clean's Super Bowl ad is getting some really saucy responses on Twitter

Mr Clean’s Super Bowl advert didn’t make a political statement or pull at your heartstrings, but it will probably go down as one of the most memorable commercials of this year’s game.

The 30-second ad features Mr Clean as an animated character who shows off his dance moves as he does the housework.

His tight white t-shirt and matching trousers emphasize his honed features, pretty much sending the internet into a frenzy:

WHAT is this? mr clean looking fine as hell pic.twitter.com/Q4EkI536Re — judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) February 6, 2017

Today America learned that Mr. Clean is bae ✨ — Teresa With No H (@Tadersa) February 6, 2017

Let me know if you hook up with Mr. Clean on Grindr tonight. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 6, 2017

RAVISH ME MR CLEAN — not a noodle (@yeehawtxt) February 6, 2017

Audi: "Maybe I can tell my daughter something different about sexism."



Mr. Clean: "Hey, housewives: Have you seen our hunky mascot?" — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 6, 2017

WHY DID MR. CLEAN HAVE SO MUCH GAME?!?!?!



*proceeds to take notes* — Spencer Kane (@IAmSpencerKane) February 6, 2017

Mr. Clean got too much sauce. pic.twitter.com/NLwGGTsnie — issa snack. (@DillonJaden) February 6, 2017

my wife left me for mr clean — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) February 6, 2017

I admittedly didn't have a whole lot of expectations for 2017 but I gotta say Mr. Clean becoming a sex symbol sure as hell wasnt one of them — Cocoa Butter Bandit (@pecamp18) February 6, 2017

*texts wife*



“We’re not buying Mr. Clean anymore.” — OrdioMongo (@OrdioMongo) February 6, 2017

So many surprises so far... The Falcons crushing the Patriots. Gaga jumping off the roof. Realizing I'm sexually attracted to Mr. Clean. — Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to the graphic designer who brought Mr. Clean's swaying butt into existence — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) February 6, 2017

Yo wtf Mr Clean is kind of a ripped daddy — danny (@kingdanimals) February 4, 2017

Comedian Eric Schwartz thought he was an inspiration for bald men everywhere:

And just in case you are wondering: