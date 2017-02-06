Mr Clean's Super Bowl ad is getting some really saucy responses on Twitter

Mr Clean’s Super Bowl advert didn’t make a political statement or pull at your heartstrings, but it will probably go down as one of the most memorable commercials of this year’s game.

The 30-second ad features Mr Clean as an animated character who shows off his dance moves as he does the housework.

His tight white t-shirt and matching trousers emphasize his honed features, pretty much sending the internet into a frenzy:

Comedian Eric Schwartz thought he was an inspiration for bald men everywhere:

And just in case you are wondering:
