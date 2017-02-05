Move over spicebag - tonight we're having a snack stadium

What’s your favourite thing about a lazy Sunday afternoon? Spicebag, one might say.

Well, this Sunday is very different to most - it's Super Bowl Sunday.

For many, it’s watching the vicious showdown of two top American football teams in a display of pure athleticism. Sure, that’s great and everything – but for us, it’s all about the snack stadiums.

You heard us right – snack stadiums. Created by people who are so extra that instead of putting out a plate of chips and dips like the rest of us, they created something far more glorious.

Feast your eyes on these creations (pun totally intended).

I don't even watch football but I want to build a #snackstadium then sit in the middle of it with a thick book! 📚 #newlifegoal pic.twitter.com/rr9tSzDWwU — Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) February 4, 2017

Are any of my SPORTS Followers Planning to Create a SNACK STADIUM for their SUPER BOWL Party? If so, would you please Tweet me your photos?🏈 pic.twitter.com/OPEgmfbI1Z — SPORTS & FILM WRITER (@EvaColeBooks) February 4, 2017

Coming up with food ideas for my new #Superbowl snack stadium this year. pic.twitter.com/dDKg0YhRGP — Heather Nicoletti (@HeathaFeatha84) January 23, 2017

Construction begins for Super Bowl snack stadium. Going with double deck horseshoe stadium this year vs bowl in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IqTI2nJEUI — Troy Young (@FarmingtonTroy) January 15, 2017

😲 Wow! Who is doing this -- and what time should I be there? 😋 #snackstadium pic.twitter.com/HPVp7wfLvS — Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) February 4, 2017

It really is something to aspire to.

i'm gonna be that mom who holds super bowl parties and has a super bowl snack stadium every year — aNGELINA 🍞 (@Angelinalovesuu) February 4, 2017

I just discovered what snack stadiums are, and I feel like I've just now realized my purpose in life. — Anne Mathay (@AnneMathay) January 30, 2014

Can't wait to host Super Bowl parties for my husband and his friends and be extra & make a snack stadium — Alexa Gaydos (@LexGaydos) February 4, 2017

For all those who don’t quite *get* the sport, it certainly makes the whole event a lot more appealing.

Me: i hate sport events everyone is yellin and im scared

Superbowl: snack stadiums dawg

Me: pic.twitter.com/PBKUhCcvYE — laur SPOLIER GENE (@QueerGene) February 4, 2017

Starting today I will not eat any food that isn't served in a snack stadium. — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) February 4, 2017

Croke Park snacks anyone?