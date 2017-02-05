Move over spicebag - tonight we're having a snack stadium
What’s your favourite thing about a lazy Sunday afternoon? Spicebag, one might say.
Well, this Sunday is very different to most - it's Super Bowl Sunday.
For many, it’s watching the vicious showdown of two top American football teams in a display of pure athleticism. Sure, that’s great and everything – but for us, it’s all about the snack stadiums.
You heard us right – snack stadiums. Created by people who are so extra that instead of putting out a plate of chips and dips like the rest of us, they created something far more glorious.
Feast your eyes on these creations (pun totally intended).
How are you getting ready for #SuperBowl2017 #snackstadium pic.twitter.com/UwVzIJojDw— Jessica McVey (@JessMcVeyMusic) January 30, 2017
I don't even watch football but I want to build a #snackstadium then sit in the middle of it with a thick book! 📚 #newlifegoal pic.twitter.com/rr9tSzDWwU— Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) February 4, 2017
Are any of my SPORTS Followers Planning to Create a SNACK STADIUM for their SUPER BOWL Party? If so, would you please Tweet me your photos?🏈 pic.twitter.com/OPEgmfbI1Z— SPORTS & FILM WRITER (@EvaColeBooks) February 4, 2017
Coming up with food ideas for my new #Superbowl snack stadium this year. pic.twitter.com/dDKg0YhRGP— Heather Nicoletti (@HeathaFeatha84) January 23, 2017
Construction begins for Super Bowl snack stadium. Going with double deck horseshoe stadium this year vs bowl in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IqTI2nJEUI— Troy Young (@FarmingtonTroy) January 15, 2017
😲 Wow! Who is doing this -- and what time should I be there? 😋 #snackstadium pic.twitter.com/HPVp7wfLvS— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) February 4, 2017
It really is something to aspire to.
i'm gonna be that mom who holds super bowl parties and has a super bowl snack stadium every year— aNGELINA 🍞 (@Angelinalovesuu) February 4, 2017
I just discovered what snack stadiums are, and I feel like I've just now realized my purpose in life.— Anne Mathay (@AnneMathay) January 30, 2014
Can't wait to host Super Bowl parties for my husband and his friends and be extra & make a snack stadium— Alexa Gaydos (@LexGaydos) February 4, 2017
For all those who don’t quite *get* the sport, it certainly makes the whole event a lot more appealing.
Me: i hate sport events everyone is yellin and im scared— laur SPOLIER GENE (@QueerGene) February 4, 2017
Superbowl: snack stadiums dawg
Me: pic.twitter.com/PBKUhCcvYE
Starting today I will not eat any food that isn't served in a snack stadium.— Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) February 4, 2017
Croke Park snacks anyone?
