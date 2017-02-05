Move over spicebag - tonight we're having a snack stadium

What’s your favourite thing about a lazy Sunday afternoon? Spicebag, one might say.

Well, this Sunday is very different to most - it's Super Bowl Sunday.

For many, it’s watching the vicious showdown of two top American football teams in a display of pure athleticism. Sure, that’s great and everything – but for us, it’s all about the snack stadiums.

You heard us right – snack stadiums. Created by people who are so extra that instead of putting out a plate of chips and dips like the rest of us, they created something far more glorious.

Feast your eyes on these creations (pun totally intended).

It really is something to aspire to.

For all those who don’t quite *get* the sport, it certainly makes the whole event a lot more appealing.

Croke Park snacks anyone?
KEYWORDS: American football, Food, NFL, snack stadiums, Super Bowl

 

