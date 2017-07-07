Move over selfies - it’s all about the new ‘anti-selfie’

So far 2017 has given us crazes such as the mannequin challenge, the floor is lava and the all important, covfefe.

But we’ve officially found a craze that we can get onboard with, introducing the ‘anti-selfie’.

The new trend is the brainchild of artist Stephanie Leigh Ros, better known as Steph dies.

In short, rather than popping the perfect pose in photos Stephanie prefers to lie face down, pretending that she’s dead.

It may sound strange but the result are hilarious.

Here she is taking in the stunning views of the Golden Bridge in San Francisco.

The London Eye.

The Seven Sisters.

The Eiffel Tower.

Bridesmaid at a wedding.

Disneyland.

She describes the feats as a “photographic performance art series that chronicles a life.

“Each photo is an “anti-selfie” that strives to get back to the roots of what a photograph was intended to be- a captured moment in time.”