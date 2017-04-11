Move over Easter eggs, the hot cross bull is here

Apart from Easter eggs and a few extra days off here and there, hot cross buns are one of our favourite things about this time of year.

Now Cork restaurant Coqbull has introduced a ‘hot cross bull’.

A beef burger with Canadian maple bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, Coqbull sauce, lettuce and tomato.

All married together in a hot cross bun.


Would you take a bite?
By Anna O'Donoghue

