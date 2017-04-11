Move over Easter eggs, the hot cross bull is here
11/04/2017 - 16:16:02Back to Discover Home
Apart from Easter eggs and a few extra days off here and there, hot cross buns are one of our favourite things about this time of year.
Now Cork restaurant Coqbull has introduced a ‘hot cross bull’.
A beef burger with Canadian maple bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, Coqbull sauce, lettuce and tomato.
All married together in a hot cross bun.
Would you take a bite?
Join the conversation - comment here