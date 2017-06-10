Mother bear and cubs cut off Dracula's castle

A 13th-century fortress connected to Vlad the Impaler has been closed by Romanian authorities after a mother bear and her cubs were found roaming in the area.

The castle, atop a mountain in central Romania, can be reached only by climbing 1,480 steps.

It was shut in late May "for the safety of visitors", its website said.

Local prefect Emilian Dragnea said the environment ministry had agreed to capture the four bears and relocate them elsewhere.

Authorities blame people for leaving food in the area.

Vlad the Impaler fell in love with Poenari Castle in ye 15th Century



The citadel was repaired by 15th-century Romanian prince Vlad the Impaler, who inspired Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic novel Dracula.

Bran Castle, also associated with Dracula, is a bigger tourist attraction.

Romania is home to between 5,000 and 6,000 brown bears.