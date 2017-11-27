Most Irish women would love to holiday in the Caribbean with Liam Neeson

Irish women's dream holiday involves a Range Rover, Liam Neeson and a mojito in the Caribbean.

While for the men, Scarlett Johansson is the ideal companion, with a Lamborghini or Aston Martin their dream rental car.

Both agreed the Caribbean is the dream holiday spot, edging out Thailand and US destinations.

Women said the person they would least like to sit beside on the flight home is Donald Trump, while the men said it would be Jedward.