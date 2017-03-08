More people are treating their pets with cannabis

As more states in the US legalise weed, it would seem like more people are giving it a go.

The newest group to try cannabis seems to be pets.

We’re not just talking about a group of dogs at a party (although this is an image we’re really enjoying). Instead, many pet owners are giving it to their dogs and cats to help treat sickness.

Take Michael Fasman, whose dog Hudson is in a lot of pain.

He doesn’t want to give her pain medication because it knocks her out, but a few drops of marijuana in her food seems to have done the trick.

“She seems like she’s not in as much pain,” he said. “Or she’s in pain but she doesn’t care as much.”

Fasman adds a few drops of cannabis tincture into Hudson’s yoghurt (Eric Risberg/AP)

Fasman isn’t the only owner who has found that weed has benefited his pet’s health, but maybe don’t rush out to buy some marijuana for your sickly dog just yet (not only because it’s only legal in some states in the US).

Veterinarians say there isn’t yet enough scientific data to show it’s safe and effective for animals, so owners should proceed with caution.