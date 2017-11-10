‘More of a headscratcher than a tearjerker’: How audiences reacted to the John Lewis Christmas ad

It’s possibly the most divisive question to come out of Britain since Brexit: what do you think of the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The latest offering from the department store – telling the story of Moz, a monster who lives under a little boy’s bed – was unveiled today and provoked a swirl of reactions.

Some people loved it.

Some people didn’t.

One little girl found it all too much.

Some people just didn’t get it.

And others just got nostalgic for John Lewis ads of old.

But most everyone had questions.

If nothing else, it should be one to argue about over the turkey on Christmas Day.
