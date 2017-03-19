Moo-bombs are a thing and we are really not sure
We know, the last thing you want to hear about today is alcohol but we need to get something off our chests.
Introducing Moo-bombs or Jäger-Moos - a shot glass full of Jägermeister dropped into a glass of milk (similar to the well-known Jägerbomb, except you replace the red bull with milk - now that’s a sentence we never thought we’d say).
Like so:
Jäger and milk #Jilk #JagerMoo pic.twitter.com/aTPecBVgYa— Chris seal (@imba_seal) July 18, 2014
If you’re anything like us, this is the first we’ve ever heard of them and they’ve sent shivers straight down our spine.
Where has this come out of?
According to the interwebs, the drink originated in Vancouver, Canada and is sometimes drank with chocolate milk.
Is this real life or are we just not down with the cool kids?
