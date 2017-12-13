'Monster' snake given marching orders after blocking Queensland road

A python so long it blocked a road has found fame thanks to Australian police.

Two officers patrolling in Queensland stumbled across the “massive” scrub python in Wujal Wujal, north of Cairns, and had to wait for it to cross the road before continuing their shift.

Measuring between five and six metres long, the snake stayed still just long enough for acting senior constable Chris Kenny to strike a pose which has since gone viral after being posted to the force’s Facebook page.

Senior constable Heidi Marek said: “One of the attractions to a career in policing is the statement that ‘we don’t do boring’.

“You never really know what you are going to come across in a single shift.

“Policing in the Far North is certainly no exception. During a night patrol… officers stumbled across this monster! There was no passing in the police vehicle until this scrub python was good and ready to move.

“Not fond of the police attention, the scrub python made his way quickly off the road so the officers could continue on their way.”

And it’s fair to say the internet wasn’t too keen on the sight of the snake.

