Monopoly is ditching one of its oldest tokens and people aren't taking it well

ICYMI: The Monopoly board we all know and love, is getting a makeover.

Recently, toymakers Hasbro invited fans to vote on which eight tokens they’d like to see in the next generation of the game, to be released this August. They could choose from the eight existing figurines as well as over 50 new ones.

No token was safe – not even Scottie the dog. But it was the thimble that the public decided to ditch, after gracing the boardgame since its humble beginning in 1935.

RIP Thimble.

Let’s take a moment to think of those who are in mourning for this much-loved token at this sad time.

Some people seem to be in denial.

But while the thimble lovers are fuming, others are looking forward to the future.

There have been all sorts of big ideas for the upcoming edition. Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats.

Well, the winning tokens will be announced on March 19. For now, let’s remember the good times we had with the thimble.
