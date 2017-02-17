Monopoly is ditching one of its oldest tokens and people aren't taking it well

ICYMI: The Monopoly board we all know and love, is getting a makeover.

Recently, toymakers Hasbro invited fans to vote on which eight tokens they’d like to see in the next generation of the game, to be released this August. They could choose from the eight existing figurines as well as over 50 new ones.

No token was safe – not even Scottie the dog. But it was the thimble that the public decided to ditch, after gracing the boardgame since its humble beginning in 1935.

RIP Thimble.

Let’s take a moment to think of those who are in mourning for this much-loved token at this sad time.

FIRST CLUE GETS RID OF MRS. WHITE AND NOW MONOPOLY DITCHES THE THIMBLE!!!!??? WHATS NEXT???? I DONT WANNA KNOW — MR. J von beethoven (@Jessybah) February 16, 2017

The thimble is the best piece of monopoly. Poor decision. https://t.co/Age9dU9jnD — Brooke (@Brookeeey_) February 16, 2017

The thimble is my favorite. Why not drop the ship. No one ever wants the ship. #monopoly #tokens https://t.co/SjXo2bxhKC — Sandy Wagner (@SandraRWagner) February 16, 2017

Metaphorically flippin' the board over at the news of losing THE MOST IMPORTANT PLAYING PIECE EVER, the Thimble. Goodbye friend. #monopoly — Brian Markowski (@MarkowskiBrian) February 16, 2017

Some people seem to be in denial.

I will now never get rid of our edition of Monopoly; the thimble is my go-to piece! https://t.co/N6AP8c6pjJ — Melissa Boire (@Dukehoopsgirl) February 16, 2017

But while the thimble lovers are fuming, others are looking forward to the future.

NO ONE EVER WANTED TO BE THE DAMN THIMBLE, GOOD RIDDANCE. SEND IT RIGHT TO HELL. https://t.co/9rHfZDPwy5 — Clare Fantastic 🇵🇷 (@SayWhatSugar) February 16, 2017

Now no one will be stuck with the boring thimble! Huzzah!! https://t.co/eeUch3fvOM — Jo Belle Coffman (@JoBelleCee) February 16, 2017

There have been all sorts of big ideas for the upcoming edition. Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats.

Eh. I voted for Monopoly to bring in a yacht so I'm cool with this. #monopoly https://t.co/r7g2QIoA8S — Elizabeth Wang (@ecwangg) February 16, 2017

I'm thinking there should be a fist in the air token as well! Just in keeping with the times #defiant #Justice https://t.co/ttpSooLVhj — Will Design (@WillDesign46) February 16, 2017

Talking potential #Monopoly pieces... @ChrisSommerTX calling for the Poop emoji. "What kid wouldn't want to be poop." — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) February 16, 2017

Well, the winning tokens will be announced on March 19. For now, let’s remember the good times we had with the thimble.