Model storms British parliament painted as a tiger and calls for circus ban

Model Joanna Krupa has posed outside Westminster in only body paint in a bid to urge the Government to officially ban wild animals from performing in circuses.

=

The Polish-American model had herself painted as a tiger as she joined forces with animal rights group, Peta, to make a statement.

Supermodel Joanna Krupa, bodypainted as a tiger, protests outside the Palace of Westminster (PA)

She told Press Association: “I am here to spread the awareness and try to get wild animals banned from the circus.

“I love the circus when it comes to the human talent, they’re amazing, but it’s about time the whole world bans wild animals from the circus because they get beaten, shocked.

“It’s not natural for an animal to do all these tricks, but they do them in the circus because they know they are going to be treated horribly, they’re going to be shocked, they’re going to be chained, you know and they’re traumatised.

“It’s about time that we are the voice for the animals.”

Krupa, 38, who has also appeared in US reality series Dancing With The Stars, said the UK is the perfect place to campaign because “people are so amazing here and they love animals so much, it’s time the Government listens to the people”.

Former prime minister David Cameron had included the issue in his 2015 manifesto, but no government legislation was ever introduced.

EU campaigners interrupt supermodel Joanna Krupa (PA)

Krupa said of her body painting stunt: “I know this is a shocking way to show my support for animals, but the sad part is unless you do something shocking, people don’t listen.

“Hopefully this will work and all of the wild animals will be free and happy and no longer living in tiny cages, the elephants are chained, beaten… tigers, lions…it’s not fair.

“You know, keep the human act, it’s amazing, you go to Las Vegas Cirque de Soleil, beautiful, talented people, bravo to that, but please just leave the animals alone.”

She has previously worked with Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on other campaigns.