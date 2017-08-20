Mo Farah has won his last track race in the UK and fans are all kinds of emotional

Mo Farah has emerged victorious from his final track race in the UK today, taking gold in the Muller Grand Prix 3,000m.

Farah, who is quitting track racing in favour of a new career in long distance road racing, turned up for the race at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham sitting on the back of a convertible Bentley.

(David Davies/PA)

Following his win, in which he pulled away from the field in the last 100m, Mo’s legion of fans celebrated, commiserated and generally voiced their admiration for the 34-year-old on Twitter.

4x Olympic Champion 🥇🥇🥇🥇

6x World Champion 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

The GOAT.

The end of an era on track

Thanks @Mo_Farah. 🇬🇧✊🏾 #BirminghamDL — Melvin (@MTKigz) August 20, 2017

Oh @Mo_Farah I wept as @BBCSport showed their montage. Thank you for the days 😭 — Rebecca (A1043845) (@bigmugoftea) August 20, 2017

Always the BEST way to go out on top. A Hero. A Legend @Mo_Farah Thank You you smashed it as always 🇬🇧🏃🏿✨🙆🏻🇬🇧

Good Luck for your future Mo 🍀 — Jo Watkiss (@JOSPURS_FILANER) August 20, 2017

Thanks for all the memories @Mo_Farah - it's been an honour to watch you — Melanie Diggle (@MelanieDiggle) August 20, 2017

A top champion athlete with 2 extra unique set of qualities #humility & #compassion The world will miss this role model @Mo_Farah #Legend ✌️ https://t.co/OWSv5H3upO — Imjad Jaleel (@ImjadJ) August 20, 2017

Admiration aside, the feelings of the British public are probably best summed up by this woman.

Thank you Mo. That is all.#mofarah — LB (@Scousebird) August 20, 2017

This race wasn’t Mo’s last on the track; he will race in the IAAF Diamond League next week in Zurich.

Once that’s over though, it will be up to Andrew Butchart to fly the flag for Britain in long distance on the track – in Mo’s words: “Over to you.”

That's Mo Farah's vest in Andy Butchart's hand. Over to you was the message that came with it. No pressure. pic.twitter.com/oGnh8G8hOp — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) August 20, 2017

Good luck with the road racing career, Mo.