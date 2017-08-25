Mick Konstantin announces massive Las Vegas gig

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last month you may not have heard of Mick Konstantin.

The Kildare native who hit the big time with his song about Conor McGregor.

Not only did McGregor’s team fly him out to Las Vegas for the big Mayweather fight, it’s been announced that he will play his catchy tune at tonight’s weigh-ins.

Taking to the UFC Twitter account today he told the world of social media that he’ll be outside the T-Mobile Arena with “the lads from the UFC from 11am (7pm Irish Time), having a chat and probable sing a song”.

🚨🚨 ATTENTION FIGHT FANS 🚨🚨 @MickK_Music is going to be @TMobileArena at 11am before weigh-ins!! Be there!!! pic.twitter.com/HP9NEYqo8B — UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2017

Turns out, dreams do true.