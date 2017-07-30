Michelle Obama tweets a touching birthday wish to her mother… and the internet joins in

The Obamas are known to exchange greetings and messages on Twitter and, this time, Michelle took the opportunity to send her mother Marian Shields Robinson a birthday message on the social media site.

Along with the birthday wish, the former first lady posted a candid, throwback photo of a young Michelle hugging her mother.

And the internet got pretty emotional, with actress Alyssa Milano and playwright Will Scheffer leading the way.
