Michelle Obama tweets a touching birthday wish to her mother… and the internet joins in
The Obamas are known to exchange greetings and messages on Twitter and, this time, Michelle took the opportunity to send her mother Marian Shields Robinson a birthday message on the social media site.
Along with the birthday wish, the former first lady posted a candid, throwback photo of a young Michelle hugging her mother.
Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I'll always be your Miche. I love you. pic.twitter.com/37flZSKJ98— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 30, 2017
And the internet got pretty emotional, with actress Alyssa Milano and playwright Will Scheffer leading the way.
Miss you.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2017
We miss you and your incredible family. @MichelleObama Happy Birthday to the woman who gave us the First Lady of a lifetime. We love you. https://t.co/lvuoTToBBs— Will Scheffer (@schefferwill) July 30, 2017
We are all grateful to your mother for having you, Mrs. Obama! Thank you for sharing this.— David Ludwig (@DLudwigMusic) July 30, 2017
Does Sasha sure look like you! Your grace, brilliance and thoughtfulness are so missed. You guys are loved! Thank you for all you did.— Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) July 30, 2017
July 30, 2017
Come back. pic.twitter.com/53Oanu3flM— Sarah (@SarahGee1987) July 30, 2017
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 aww pic.twitter.com/ZCYzWbqVsp— S.C. (@DeltaDiva_22) July 30, 2017
Happy Birthday to you, Mrs. Robinson. Thank you for giving us the greatest First Lady ever. 🎂🎉🎊💥❤️— LiberalPhenom (#44) (@LiberalPhenom) July 30, 2017
