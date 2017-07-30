Michelle Obama tweets a touching birthday wish to her mother… and the internet joins in

The Obamas are known to exchange greetings and messages on Twitter and, this time, Michelle took the opportunity to send her mother Marian Shields Robinson a birthday message on the social media site.

Along with the birthday wish, the former first lady posted a candid, throwback photo of a young Michelle hugging her mother.

Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I'll always be your Miche. I love you. pic.twitter.com/37flZSKJ98 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 30, 2017

And the internet got pretty emotional, with actress Alyssa Milano and playwright Will Scheffer leading the way.

Miss you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2017

We miss you and your incredible family. @MichelleObama Happy Birthday to the woman who gave us the First Lady of a lifetime. We love you. https://t.co/lvuoTToBBs — Will Scheffer (@schefferwill) July 30, 2017

We are all grateful to your mother for having you, Mrs. Obama! Thank you for sharing this. — David Ludwig (@DLudwigMusic) July 30, 2017

Does Sasha sure look like you! Your grace, brilliance and thoughtfulness are so missed. You guys are loved! Thank you for all you did. — Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) July 30, 2017