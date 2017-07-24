Michael Phelps attempted to outswim a shark, because racing humans is so yesterday

Back to Discover Home

The world’s most decorated Olympian and one of the best swimmers of all time has moved on from racing humans.

Just when you thought Michael Phelps – owner of 28 Olympic medals – had reached his optimal performance, he took on the challenge of swimming against a great white shark.

As part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, the holder of seven world records underwent a gruelling open water training programme to take part in the contest.

But as it turns out, the 100m race was not completed with man and shark side by side. Instead, the great white was a simulation of the real thing.

With an average speed of 5.9 miles per hour, Phelps could not outdo the shark’s prowess as the computer-generated animal beat him to the finish line by two seconds, with a time of 36.1 seconds to the swimmer’s 38.1.

The defiant Olympian, who donned a wetsuit and monofin for the race, suggested a second round.

Great white sharks can reach speeds of up to 25mph, but cannot sustain such speeds over long periods of time as they conserve their energy.

Some felt let down that the swimmer hadn’t put his life on the line for the sake of nail-biting telly.

Comedian James Breakwell suggested the series be extended.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Phelps, UK, Great white shark, Michael Phelps, Open water swimming, Swimming, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover