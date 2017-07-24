Michael Phelps attempted to outswim a shark, because racing humans is so yesterday

The world’s most decorated Olympian and one of the best swimmers of all time has moved on from racing humans.

Just when you thought Michael Phelps – owner of 28 Olympic medals – had reached his optimal performance, he took on the challenge of swimming against a great white shark.

As part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, the holder of seven world records underwent a gruelling open water training programme to take part in the contest.

Wooohooo!!! @SharkWeek 2017 with @MichaelPhelps is finally here and it's going to be epic!!! Tune-in tonight at 8pm to watch on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/C2g6Wi0g1Z — Andy B Casagrande IV (@ABC4EXPLORE) July 23, 2017

But as it turns out, the 100m race was not completed with man and shark side by side. Instead, the great white was a simulation of the real thing.

Turns out “Michael Phelps races a shark” was really just “Michael Phelps swims alone and then compares his time to a shark’s time.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 24, 2017

With an average speed of 5.9 miles per hour, Phelps could not outdo the shark’s prowess as the computer-generated animal beat him to the finish line by two seconds, with a time of 36.1 seconds to the swimmer’s 38.1.

MICHAEL PHELPS LOST TO THE SHARK pic.twitter.com/KQ0YBH7Clz — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) July 24, 2017

OMG. THE SHARK BEAT PHELPS. BY 2 SECONDS. Is the great white shark now the goat? This leaves more questions than answers. — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) July 24, 2017

The defiant Olympian, who donned a wetsuit and monofin for the race, suggested a second round.

Great white sharks can reach speeds of up to 25mph, but cannot sustain such speeds over long periods of time as they conserve their energy.

Some felt let down that the swimmer hadn’t put his life on the line for the sake of nail-biting telly.

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email :/ — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

Kind of feel like we could've built some shark-cage style lanes and really pit the two against each other. Need to shoot higher next year — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) July 24, 2017

Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB — Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017

Should I feel silly that I thought Michael Phelps would actually be racing a shark??...in the water with an actual shark — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) July 24, 2017

Comedian James Breakwell suggested the series be extended.