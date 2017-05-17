Michael Fassbender gave this Irish band a massive shout out on Jimmy Fallon

Michael Fassbender has just given an Irish showband the shout out of a lifetime on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The actor was a guest on the late night chat show promoting his new movie, Alien: Covenant when the host asked him about his recent 40th birthday celebrations.

Fassbender told Fallon that his sister threw him a not-so surprise birthday party at home in Ireland.

Firstly, to the delight of Kerry natives, he stressed that it was in Fossa, the little village where he is from in Co Kerry and not Killarney - where most people think he hails from.

He then went on to talk about the showband his sister booked, Spring Break.

And he didn’t just casually pop them into the conversation, he talked about them so much that bosses named the segment, “Michael Fassbender Celebrated His 40th Birthday with Spring Break”.

You can take the man out of Killarney … sorry Fossa, but you can’t take the Fossa out of the man.