Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly received this adorable thank you letter for 'keeping dad and grandad safe'

As the entire country donned fluffy socks and cups of tea by the fire, meteorologists around the country worked tirelessly bring us the latest news and updates from Storm Ophelia.

And as we all deal with the aftermath of the storm, there are a few people taking time out to send some well-deserved thanks their way.

Like Olivia O’Driscoll from Schull in Co Cork.

She wrote meteorologist Joanna Donnelly this adorable letter saying thanks to her for issuing a red warning as both her dad and grandad are fisherman - and of course for the days off school.

Donnelly also received a well-deserved breakfast in bed this morning.

Bualadh bos.
By Anna O'Donoghue

