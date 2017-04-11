Merriam-Webster trolls United Airlines by sharing the definition of 'volunteer'

A dictionary Twitter account has poked fun at United Airlines after a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight.

Merriam-Webster shared the definition of “volunteer” which was the term used by the airline in a statement after the incident.

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

United said they sought volunteers to give up their seats due to crew members from a sister airline needing to board but when no one came forward, they chose four people at random.

One of them was the man seen screaming in footage taken by other passengers on Flight 3411 as he was pulled out of his seat and along the aisle by police.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

The dictionary said searches for the term spiked 1900% the same day.

The account has been given lots of praise from Twitter users, with one suggesting the word “voluntold” would have been a better choice.

@MerriamWebster Merriam-Webster quickly *becoming the MVP of Twitter trolling. ❤ — Karen Lytle (@karenlytle711) April 11, 2017

The online outrage against United shows no signs of slowing down just yet.