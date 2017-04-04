Men are sketching penis pics using their GPS trackers and here's why
Men are drawing pictures of penises on maps using GPS route trackers to bring awareness to testicular cancer.
Testicular Cancer New Zealand has launched ballsy campaign #GoBallsOut challenging men to get some fresh air and draw the NSFW sketches using their routes.
April is, after all, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.
#goballsout raising awareness for testicular cancer.Heres my cock, download the app and show me your cock and balls🤔 pic.twitter.com/mz9rV3YwBd— Michael Collins (@CollinsMycool) April 4, 2017
Went balls out for Testicular Cancer. I wanna see yours now! @edwardgains @kurtstrong @TheBloodster#GOBALLSOUT pic.twitter.com/5pknMQFUBw— Scott Kelly (@scottfromnz) April 2, 2017
The organisation state testicular cancer is the most common cancer affecting men between the ages of 15-39 yet awareness, education and prevention of the condition is “shockingly low”.
It said: “It’s proven that regular exercise helps prevent a number of cancers, so get out in the park, on the streets or wherever you want and create your own giant cock’n'balls.”
It's time for us all to go #GoBallsOut for Testicular Cancer Awareness month. Do you like the 'Cock&Balls' I made? #GetThoseSpotsCheckedOut pic.twitter.com/5KBSjc4GpB— Andrew Mulligan (@Andrew_Mulligan) April 3, 2017
I went for a #goballsout run but may have marked out a machine gun by mistake . Still phallic enough to show support pic.twitter.com/TznityC5ZL— Ric Salizzo (@ricsalizzo) April 3, 2017
Men have been out in force with GPS-enabled exercise apps creating masterpieces, then uploading screenshots of their work to social media and challenging friends to make their own creations.
