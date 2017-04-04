Men are sketching penis pics using their GPS trackers and here's why

Back to Discover Home

Men are drawing pictures of penises on maps using GPS route trackers to bring awareness to testicular cancer.

Testicular Cancer New Zealand has launched ballsy campaign #GoBallsOut challenging men to get some fresh air and draw the NSFW sketches using their routes.

April is, after all, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

The organisation state testicular cancer is the most common cancer affecting men between the ages of 15-39 yet awareness, education and prevention of the condition is “shockingly low”.

It said: “It’s proven that regular exercise helps prevent a number of cancers, so get out in the park, on the streets or wherever you want and create your own giant cock’n'balls.”

Men have been out in force with GPS-enabled exercise apps creating masterpieces, then uploading screenshots of their work to social media and challenging friends to make their own creations.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, #GoBallsOut, Testicular cancer

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover