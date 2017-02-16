Melania Trump's #PowerOfTheFirstLady is leaving everyone pretty baffled

So Melania Trump recently started a new hashtag – but the awks thing is it’s about herself.

Various pictures from her recent visits – and recent shoutouts – have been uploaded to her Twitter account along with #PowerOfTheFirstLady.

We are responsible for empowering our next generation with values #powerofeverychild #Powerofthefirstlady pic.twitter.com/L1FcuTNKwg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017

Thank you Mrs. Netanyahu for your friendship and dedication #PowerOfTheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/IiUjtTglOu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 16, 2017

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

Some people are fully on board.

Very proud to have Melania Trump as our @FLOTUS . She is such a gracious host to our foreign Leaders#PowerOfEveryWoman#PowerOfTheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/OIH8InBq0d — 󾓦 Katherine 󾓦 (@peaceandjoy101) February 16, 2017

But most seem to just think it’s a bit… weird, really.

#Powerofthefirstlady is a REALLY weird hashtag melania https://t.co/DbMpycINcI — Talia L (@chick_in_kiev) February 14, 2017

#Powerofthefirstlady sounds like an ad tagline for antiperspirant — Cait (@caitchirps) February 16, 2017

They don’t quite get it.

Can someone please explain what the #Powerofthefirstlady hashtag means? Another power grab by the #Trump family?! I miss you, @FLOTUS44! https://t.co/4RPSUFz1gd — ChristinaEspey-Sundt (@cespeysun) February 16, 2017

And not a lot are impressed by it.

God, I feel sorry for Melania. Can't even hire an intern to come up with an inspiring hashtag below 20 characters :-( #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Tamy Emma Pepin (@TamyEmmaPepin) February 16, 2017

The #PowerOfTheFirstLady is up to the individual. Melania Trump has been a no show so far, except when it comes to vacations at Mar-a-Lago. — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 16, 2017

You're supposed to USE that power to lift others up, not flaunt that you have it. #HashtagFail https://t.co/7RSOCiKQOG — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 16, 2017

Melania’s social media game may need some work.