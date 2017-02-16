Melania Trump's #PowerOfTheFirstLady is leaving everyone pretty baffled

So Melania Trump recently started a new hashtag – but the awks thing is it’s about herself.

Various pictures from her recent visits – and recent shoutouts – have been uploaded to her Twitter account along with #PowerOfTheFirstLady.

Some people are fully on board.

But most seem to just think it’s a bit… weird, really.

They don’t quite get it.

And not a lot are impressed by it.

Melania’s social media game may need some work.
