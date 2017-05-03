Melania Trump liked a tweet ridiculing her marriage

The Trump presidency has been the first to rule through Twitter, and so it was perhaps inevitable that a controversy would occur over a (misplaced?) like.

What was less expected, though, was that Melania Trump would be at the centre of the Twitter-storm.

Melania’s verified personal account, which has been inactive since before the election as she favoured the new FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) account, liked only its second tweet today.

And it was one mocking the Trumps’ marriage…

Was it ‘fake news’? Nope…

The tweet remained liked for a while before it was unliked after the consternation caused, presumably, became apparent in the White House.

As for the first tweet liked by Melania? It was her own debut tweet…

So, was it the accidental move of an inexperienced Twitter user?
