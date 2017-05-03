Melania Trump liked a tweet ridiculing her marriage
The Trump presidency has been the first to rule through Twitter, and so it was perhaps inevitable that a controversy would occur over a (misplaced?) like.
What was less expected, though, was that Melania Trump would be at the centre of the Twitter-storm.
Melania’s verified personal account, which has been inactive since before the election as she favoured the new FLOTUS (First Lady of the United States) account, liked only its second tweet today.
And it was one mocking the Trumps’ marriage…
Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump pic.twitter.com/XiNd2jiLUF— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2017
Oh...my god pic.twitter.com/Mg959tOiBv— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) May 3, 2017
Was it ‘fake news’? Nope…
ppl are saying this Melania tweet is "fake" so just for the record pic.twitter.com/VYrC4bZkoP— ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) May 3, 2017
The tweet remained liked for a while before it was unliked after the consternation caused, presumably, became apparent in the White House.
As for the first tweet liked by Melania? It was her own debut tweet…
Hello Twitter!— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 23, 2012
So, was it the accidental move of an inexperienced Twitter user?
