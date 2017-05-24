Melania Trump appeared to bat Donald Trump's hand away - again

Back to Discover Home

Melania Trump appears to have swatted away her president husband’s invitation to hold hands for the second day in a row.

The couple were arriving in Rome ahead of Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City, as part of his first international overseas trip as US president.

As the Trumps stepped off Air Force One to greet the awaiting crowds, the president extended his hand to his wife, who quickly pulled her hand away.

It’s not the first time Melania appeared to have rejected Trump. The day before, she was seen apparently swatting his hand away while the pair were welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Neither instance went unnoticed and soon video clips were the talk of social media.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Politics, Rome, US, Vatican City, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover