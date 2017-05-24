Melania Trump appeared to bat Donald Trump's hand away - again

Melania Trump appears to have swatted away her president husband’s invitation to hold hands for the second day in a row.

The couple were arriving in Rome ahead of Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City, as part of his first international overseas trip as US president.

As the Trumps stepped off Air Force One to greet the awaiting crowds, the president extended his hand to his wife, who quickly pulled her hand away.

It’s not the first time Melania appeared to have rejected Trump. The day before, she was seen apparently swatting his hand away while the pair were welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Neither instance went unnoticed and soon video clips were the talk of social media.

Melania slapping trumps hand away when he tried holding her hand just made my whole day 😂😂😂😂😂 — Coleyy🌙 (@Coleeeeymcl) May 22, 2017

Perhaps Melania is swatting away Donald Trumps hand because if she held it people would think her hands are massive? #MelaniaSwat — IamGroot (@EyeyamGroot) May 24, 2017