Meet your latest Tinder date - a northern white rhino

The world’s last male northern white rhino has joined Tinder in a last ditch attempt by conservationists to stop the species from becoming extinct.

Sudan and the last two female rhinos are unable to breed naturally, in part because of old age.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy set up the dating profile for Sudan in an attempt to raise $9 million to help research breeding methods, which include IVF for the rhinos.

Just matched on tinder with a 44 year old rhino. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/H5mogzuBzz — Dan J (@DanJ_official) April 25, 2017

The Tinder profile says: “I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me.

“I perform well under pressure, I like to eat grass and chill in the mud, no problems.

“Six feet tall and 5,000 pounds if it matters.”

Humans were responsible for the steep decline in the numbers of the northern whites; this is our chance at redemption. #mosteligiblebachelor pic.twitter.com/yPL14K3NC2 — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) April 25, 2017

The conservancy’s website was so popular it had crashed by Tuesday evening.

Richard Vigne, the conservancy’s chief executive officer, said: “The plight that currently faces the northern white rhinos is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet.

“Ultimately, the aim will be to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realized.”