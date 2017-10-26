Meet Tyler: The young man balancing knives, wheelbarrows and ladders on his face
Tyler Scheuer has a rather bizarre, but brilliant talent.
The 22-year-old American is a master of balancing things on his face and, as you’ll see in this video, there’s not many objects that can resist his talents.
A wheelbarrow, a sharp kitchen knife and ladders are just a few items Scheuer balances, particularly using his chin and nose.
Scheuer, from Pennsylvania, found out his hidden talent when he was 11 years old, and has since forged a career with it – appearing on TV shows and as entertainment at sports events and even auditioning for America’s Got Talent in 2010.
His brilliance has now led to him being featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not 2018 – an annual compendium of strange facts and bizarre stories.
To see more from Tyler’s amazing balancing act check out his website here.
