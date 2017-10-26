Meet Tyler: The young man balancing knives, wheelbarrows and ladders on his face

Tyler Scheuer has a rather bizarre, but brilliant talent.

The 22-year-old American is a master of balancing things on his face and, as you’ll see in this video, there’s not many objects that can resist his talents.

A wheelbarrow, a sharp kitchen knife and ladders are just a few items Scheuer balances, particularly using his chin and nose.

Scheuer, from Pennsylvania, found out his hidden talent when he was 11 years old, and has since forged a career with it – appearing on TV shows and as entertainment at sports events and even auditioning for America’s Got Talent in 2010.

Flashback pic from the Everett Aquasox game last month! #everettaquasox #aquasox #aquasoxbaseball @everettaquasox A post shared by Tyler Scheuer (@amazingtyler1) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

His brilliance has now led to him being featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not 2018 – an annual compendium of strange facts and bizarre stories.

To see more from Tyler’s amazing balancing act check out his website here.