Meet the student who got into Stanford after writing #BlackLivesMatter 100 times on his application

Most students would be stunned to be accepted into the prestigious Stanford University, but perhaps none more so than Ziad Ahmed.

Why? Because he answered the application question “What matters to you, and why?” in a pretty bold way: by writing “#BlackLivesMatter” 100 times. And that’s it.

FYI – this was just one part of the application, but it is still admittedly a pretty daring move.

Also, it's important to note that this response was one answer on one application. Not my college essay or etc. There's a lot more to it. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 4, 2017

However, it’s pretty unsurprising that Ahmed was accepted into Stanford when you take into account what the 18-year-old has already achieved.

He has interned for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and also given a Ted Talk in 2015 called “Our age does limit our activism.”

Not only this, but Ahmed founded Redefy – a student organisation that addresses stereotypes – in 2013 “because he believes fervently in justice for all,” alongside running a a youth consulting company called JUV Consulting.

In case Ahmed didn’t already have enough going on, he also writes poetry and takes photographs. His website says: “Overwhelmingly though, Ziad is just your average teenager… grappling with identity, struggling to balance it all, and pursuing his passions.” We respect that, although something tells us that Ahmed is far from your average teenager.

contemplating how I got so lucky to be here ❤️ #justpeacesummit #globalteenleader #threedotdash #ziadmodelspt2 #imcringingtoodw A post shared by Ziad Ahmed (@zidolikespies) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

As you can see, Ahmed dedicates a lot of his time to activism, so his answer promoting #BlackLivesMatter is hardly out of character – even though he is not black himself.

“To me, to be Muslim is to be a BLM ally, and I honestly can’t imagine it being any other way for me,” Ahmed told Mic. “Furthermore, it’s critical to realise that one-fourth to one-third of the Muslim community in America are black… and to separate justice for Muslims from justice for the black community is to erase the realities of the plurality of our community.”

This concept of being an ally is something that Ahmed is acutely aware of, showing again what a woke teenager he is.

I encourage everyone to follow @Blklivesmatter. I'm not here to co-opt a movement, I'm here to be an outspoken ally & suppport the work. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 4, 2017

.@opalayo @aliciagarza @OsopePatrisse It is my hope that I can learn to be a more constructive/knowledgeable ally, & that I can support the #BlackLivesMatter any way I can. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 4, 2017

Ahmed realises that activism needs to be more than just words on a page, and instead converted into action and real change.

Also, I want to clarify that I know this one answer on one application does not qualify as "activism." This is a statement, not work. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 4, 2017

I'm absolutely committed to continuing to find ways to engage with the work, & I look forward to expanding my efforts (as an ally). #BLM — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 4, 2017

Let's stand together to support organizations & activists who have been on the frontline of change-making every single day. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 6, 2017

This is why Ahmed is using the buzz around the tweet about his application to direct people’s attention to other BLM activists and worthwhile endeavours.

I'm FLOORED by all this support, & I want to take this opportunity to direct attention to: @MsPackyetti, @zellieimani, @samswey, & others. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 3, 2017

.@MsPackyetti @zellieimani @samswey I wrote #BlackLivesMatter 100 times in an application, they are on the front lines making change happen. They deserve ALL of our support. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) April 3, 2017

His application and the way that he’s followed it up is a powerful statement that people are absolutely loving.

This is so cool. Ziad Ahmed believes to be a Muslim is to be a #BlackLivesMatter ally. He took a risk for what he believes in, It paid off. https://t.co/66YzRqrnbl — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) April 4, 2017

Congrats @ziadtheactivist! Thanks for all of your hard work these past few years. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/ZSz4o7H3XC — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) April 4, 2017

@ziadtheactivist Congratulations. Your move was bold, unafraid, and commendable and I'm so proud of you even though we've never met. ❤ — Bee-Du 🐝 (@BrienneKaye) April 6, 2017

@ziadtheactivist you are an inspiration to many - keep doing you. I can't wait to see the lives you impact in the near & distant future! — Jess Zayas (@JessZayas) April 6, 2017

Stanford has declined to comment on Ahmed’s viral answer, telling Mic they “do not discuss student applications”.