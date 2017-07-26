Meet the 'most cosmopolitan small town in Ireland'; Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo

By Amy Ryan

Garda Darran Conlon has a mission in Ballyhaunis, a small town in County Mayo.

He is teaching young immigrants how to play GAA, not only to help welcome them but also to ensure that the local club can actually field a team.

This town is unique in an Irish context. With a population of 3,000 people, the town has certainly changed, although their traditions have opened the doors to the immigrants and refugees in the town.

The Guardian's video shows locals attending an action packed county final, and revelling in the "local drama."

"I love to see the kids down here today. The Polish kids, Lithuanian kids, Pakistani, Syrian and African kids," says Darran Conlon, Ballyhaunis GAA trainer.

"I'd love to see all of their faces here today," he says.





Ger McGarry, Ballyhaunis GAA president, commented about the emigration of young Irish people affecting the town in many ways, including the local clubs.

"The reason we need to integrate people is that we're losing our own," says Ger McGarry, Ballyhaunis GAA president.

"Oh, we've suffered. Especially in the last 10 years, we've lost a great number of young people."

Following the recession, Ballyhaunis began to see waves of inward migration from Pakistan, eastern European and African communities.

The town's former convent now houses 300 asylum seekers.

The majority of local children speak neither English nor Irish at home.

Two thirds of the children in the local primary school do not speak English as their native language.

Hannan Iqbal, a immigrant to this small rural town, tells his story about growing a love for GAA since starting to play at age 11.

By the time he was 14, he was the goalkeeper for the Mayo hurling team.

"First, when they see you, they wouldn't know how to react. Then once I start talking, they say 'Jesus, where did you get that accent!'," he says.

The video also highlights the limitations of direct provision in Ireland, especially the restrictions on employment.

It says that the average waiting time for a decision was four years and 80% of applications are rejected.

Francisca Yobouet is a mother of one of the children who has joined the local club. She tells her story about being in direct provision in Ireland.

She was waiting for a decision for six years. During this time, she received €19.10 per week, while she received €9.50 on behalf of her son.

"I was not allowed to work, that was the problem," she said.

She speaks about how she and her son have found home in the little village.

"I love Ballyhaunis, it's like my village now."