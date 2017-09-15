Meet the Aussie couple revamping a postal van to travel the country

Many of us dream of being able to drop everything to travel the world, but few actually make it happen. Well, this Australian couple are well on their way to achieving this goal – with the help of a slightly unexpected travelling companion: a postal van.

Rebecca Winther and Gary Swift are from Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia, and have been together for 11 years. Even though they’ve not done much travelling before, when they saw people on Instagram convert vans into campers, they were immediately hooked on the idea.

(We Who Roam/PA)

“We thought why not just give it a shot,” says Gary. “We live in such a diverse country with so much to see and do, it would be a shame to wait until we are old and tired to go and see it. And what better way to do it than in a campervan?”

Once they had made the decision to go for it, Gary and Rebecca hit their first bump in the road – Gary is taller than 6 foot 4, so an average van just wouldn’t do.

Luckily, they tracked down a Mercedes Sprinter with an extra-long wheelbase and super-high roof, meaning Gary could stand up straight inside it.

(We Who Roam/PA)

Just by chance, the one they found was a bright red ex-postie van, meaning that their new adventures would be just about as Instagrammable as you can get.

“We’re almost finished the conversion, and considering neither of us have any building experience, everything has gone quite smoothly,” Gary says. “It’s not perfect, but we think it’s come together pretty good.”

(We Who Roam/PA)

When the van is finally complete, the couple have big plans to travel the country. “We really want to stop at places that people don’t normally think about when planning a holiday or adventure. We want to show people what Australia is really about, all the natural beauty and the unadulterated landscapes,” Gary explains.

Of course, dropping everything to travel the world is a delightful idea, but there’s a whole lot of practical issues to think of: namely money. Gary and Rebecca have been saving as much as they can while they build the van, but know that they’ll need to find jobs while they’re travelling.

(We Who Roam/PA)

Money will always be a tricky issue to navigate, but it’ll be worth it in the end. “We think having the freedom to stay pretty much wherever we like will be the best thing about travelling,” Gary says.

“If we want to live by the beach, we can. If we want to live amongst the trees in the hills, we can. Plus we get to travel the country while we’re young.”

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on their Instagram page to see where the postal van takes them when it’s ready to hit the road.