Meet the animal blood donors who are saving pets’ lives in Australia

Calls for human blood donations are quite common, but what about for animals?

Vets in Canberra, Australia, are looking to set up a blood bank for dogs and cats, to relieve the high demand for pet blood.

Some 35 dogs donate regularly to the bank at Canberra Veterinary Emergency Services, which contributes to stock in case of emergencies.

The process takes up to 10 minutes and while the service is currently available to dogs, the clinic hopes to expand it to cats in the future.

A canine blood donation service exists in Britain, through Pet Blood Bank UK which provides “quick and convenient access to blood”, its website says.

Some 8,000 pups across the country have donated to the service over the past 10 years.