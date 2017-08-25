Meet the airport therapy dogs who are keeping passengers stress-free as they travel

A group of adorable therapy dogs are being brought into Vancouver International Airport to help ease the stress and anxiety that travellers may encounter on their journeys.

Seven pups, including two labradors, a Newfoundland landseer, a great Pyrenees and a shih tzu, make up the group of ambassador dogs from the airport’s newly launched Less Airport Stress Initiative (Lasi).

Molly the golden labrador (YVR)

Norman, aka Big Norm, Bailey, Kermode, Molly, Grover, Mira and Soda are on hand to offer support, and it sounds as though their presence is making the terminal itself an ideal holiday destination.

I suddenly need to go to Vancouver. #BIGNORM https://t.co/lIHxrqD86l — Addy Aguilera (@AddyAguilera) August 24, 2017

#BIGNORM is now my favourite part of my favourite airport #YVRhasdogsnow https://t.co/3g88JKGbxY — Rebecca Bollwitt (@Miss604) August 24, 2017

I leaving on a jetplane, but petting a dog first - love it, and Norman :) @yvrairport @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/vaNNpwdcO2 — Kimanda (@KimandaJ) August 23, 2017

The scheme, which has brought in five dogs from the St John Ambulance Therapy Dog Programme, aims to uplift passengers and provide some furry relief during travels.

“The programme has been incredibly well-received with passengers requesting visits via social media while they wait, and Norman aka #BIGNORM becoming a bona fide rockstar in the process,” a spokesman for the airport told the Press Association.

Meet Norm:

@dog_rates please note Big Norm is now in the house at YVR! #BIGNORM is part of our LASI program and is for sure 13/10 doggo. pic.twitter.com/9SeQjFgfOT — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) August 23, 2017

The dogs have been quite the hit on social media, drawing attention from passengers of all ages.

The best part about the initiative? The dogs are trained to play and interact with people, so will happily receive all the pats, nose boops and belly rubs they’re given.

Bailey, a shih tzu (YVR)

The puppers will roam the terminal, alongside their minders, during weekdays. They are set apart by their St John Ambulance bandannas, which have their names emblazoned on them.