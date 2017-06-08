Meet some of the glorious dogs at polling stations as UK goes to polls

As people up and down the the UK cast their vote in their General Election, there are many, many patient pups waiting outside polling stations – much to the joy of Twitter.

It’s one of the most eagerly awaited trends to appear on polling day – voters posting pictures of their dogs with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Here are a few of the very good dogs who’ve helped their human carry out their democratic duty:

Phoebe from Manchester

(@SAMiCURE)

Hugo from Nottingham

(Paul Hodgson)

Digby (Mr Woofs on formal occasions) from Leicester South

(Richard Walker)

Fionn, Luna and Ruby from Cumbria

(Katie Clarke)

Roky from Dunblane

(@RokAndWag)

Wolfie from York

(Karen Faughey)

Prune from Suffolk

(Edward Packard)

Effie from Norwich

(Emma Buchanan)

Gus from Bristol

(@joesteph)

Pi from the Derbyshire Dales