Meet some of the glorious dogs at polling stations as UK goes to polls
As people up and down the the UK cast their vote in their General Election, there are many, many patient pups waiting outside polling stations – much to the joy of Twitter.
It’s one of the most eagerly awaited trends to appear on polling day – voters posting pictures of their dogs with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.
Here are a few of the very good dogs who’ve helped their human carry out their democratic duty:
Phoebe from Manchester
Hugo from Nottingham
Digby (Mr Woofs on formal occasions) from Leicester South
Fionn, Luna and Ruby from Cumbria
Roky from Dunblane
Wolfie from York
Prune from Suffolk
Effie from Norwich
Gus from Bristol
Pi from the Derbyshire Dales
