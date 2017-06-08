Meet some of the glorious dogs at polling stations as UK goes to polls

Back to British election Discover Home

As people up and down the the UK cast their vote in their General Election, there are many, many patient pups waiting outside polling stations – much to the joy of Twitter.

It’s one of the most eagerly awaited trends to appear on polling day – voters posting pictures of their dogs with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Here are a few of the very good dogs who’ve helped their human carry out their democratic duty:

Phoebe from Manchester

pug at polling station (@SAMiCURE)
(@SAMiCURE)

Hugo from Nottingham

dog at a polling station (Paul Hodgson)
(Paul Hodgson)

Digby (Mr Woofs on formal occasions) from Leicester South

dog in a bow tie at a polling station (Richard Walker)
(Richard Walker)

Fionn, Luna and Ruby from Cumbria

three dogs at polling stations (Katie Clarke)
(Katie Clarke)

Roky from Dunblane

dog with scottish flag outside polling station (@RokAndWag)
(@RokAndWag)

Wolfie from York

dog stood by polling station sign (Karen Faughey)
(Karen Faughey)

Prune from Suffolk

a dog outside a polling station (Edward Packard)
(Edward Packard)

Effie from Norwich

fluffy dog at polling station (Emma Buchanan)
(Emma Buchanan)

Gus from Bristol

dog at polling station (@joesteph)
(@joesteph)

Pi from the Derbyshire Dales

the dog outside polling station sign (Sophie Barkerwood)
(Sophie Barkerwood)
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Dogs, Dogs at polling stations, GE2017, General Election, Politics, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover