Meet Omar - potentially the longest cat in the world

Omar the Maine Coon is vying for the title of world’s longest cat after catching the eye of the Guinness Book of World Records.

The fluffy feline is 120cm long, which is around 3.93 feet – and he weighs an impressive 14kg to match.

His owner Stephanie Hirst said the three-year-old cat spends most of his time catnapping and trying to avoid the limelight.

“He won’t be becoming a diva anytime soon,” she added.

Omar, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram.