Meet Little Alf: The Shetland pony with dwarfism

What is 28 inches tall, runs about on four legs and neighs? No, this isn’t some terrible dad joke: we’re talking about Little Alf the Shetland pony.

Five-year-old Alf has dwarfism, but don’t be fooled by his minute stature. In fact, Alf lives a more celeb life than any of us.

One minute he’ll be gambolling round a delightful green field, and the next he’ll be meeting royalty.

Yesterday we received a visit from HRH Princess Anne. We received a special award for 'Long term service' to the RDA. ☺️❤️🐴 pic.twitter.com/jOlTaRS5r2 — Little Alf (@AlfLittle) March 30, 2017

Not only this, but his life has been deemed so exciting that Alf has his own adventure series magazine and has children’s books written about him.

And you can sign us up for a copy right now.