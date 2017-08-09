Meet Janet, the scissor-wielding superhero taking the internet by storm

When Amanda Mancino-Williams took her 10-year-old daughter to an art day-camp, she probably never expected her little girl to inspire a nation.

Luca Roth, from Bath, was tasked with making a new superhero – and her scissor-wielding character, called Janet, is an unconventional heroine…

My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made. pic.twitter.com/SvKUoAJJUT — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 7, 2017

“She’s always been the kind of child that’s gets bored with the obvious,” Luca’s mother Amanda told the Press Association. “She mentioned that a lot of the other children were drawing pink-clad princess types and muscled men so, being Luca, she wanted to make a stand-alone.”

The description Luca wrote for her creation reads: “Janet cuts people in half with giant scissors. (She’s a hero only to herself)”

"She's a hero only to herself." - my newest daily affirmation https://t.co/b9nMkiqW5v — Alli Pane (@AllisonPane) August 8, 2017

Naturally the masterpiece has gone viral on Twitter, a fact which her mother said means Luca “hasn’t stopped smiling”.

Much of this reaction even included professional illustrators and animators recreating Janet in their own style – and fans giving their own take.

Janet is my fav pic.twitter.com/QkxA9MqteK — Tom Gran (@tommgran) August 8, 2017

Janet is the hero we need right now. pic.twitter.com/yrr24DM1xX — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) August 8, 2017

Janet, Hero To Only Herself, Stood Beneath a Blood Red Sky, Planning her Next Move on the Jerks pic.twitter.com/xqVRYHsTI7 — Anna Lore (@anna_train) August 9, 2017

Tell your child that they have a big fan! I made some fanart of Janet. I hope they like it! I hope they continue to create cool things <3 pic.twitter.com/h8y0N6V422 — Jade Bacalso (@domofudge) August 8, 2017

So, why the name Janet?

“We recently watched a talk by Stephen King about life and writing,” said Amanda. “And she was very taken by the idea that the most profound or devious characters could have the most solidly normal names.

“It opens the possibility for someone like her to be the superhero, minus the Godzilla legs.”

Finally a superhero I can get behind 👏 — Anne Morris (@anne_morris) August 7, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes, but they all carry scissors. 💙 — Nina Bargiel (@slackmistress) August 7, 2017

And the stick Janet is holding? In a tweet Amanda quoted Luca as saying it’s “a twig that she smacks the jerks down with”.

That is awesome. I love Janet. She can be a hero in my story too if she wants — BeatsByUnited (@GallopinDragons) August 8, 2017

So great has been the support for Janet that there was even a suggestion of a run for the US presidency in 2020.

JANET 2020 — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) August 7, 2017

Janet is ready. — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 7, 2017

And before you go thinking this is the last you’ll see of Luca’s alternative hero – think again.

From a little trip Amanda took to the Bath Fashion Museum with Luca, it seems this is a character who will be popping up for some time.

At the Fashion Museum craft time today, she left her calling card. #Janetiscoming pic.twitter.com/FNhNygzEnE — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 8, 2017

Janet is coming…