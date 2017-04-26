Meet Ireland’s youngest busker, four-year-old Aobh Aherne

STOP EVERYTHING!

Not only have we found Ireland’s youngest busker, she is also arguably the most adorable.

Introducing Aobh Aherne - the four-year-old busker that stopped Cork City in its tracks with her own busking set.

The Youghal native comes from musical family, both her sisters, Leah (19) and Erín (13) are singers along with their dad, Kieren.

As she watched Erín entertain the streets of the Rebel County, she decided she also wanted to sing so confidently hijacked her mic with a rendition of Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass.

But it didn’t end there, Aobh loved it so much she took on Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag and Calum Scott’s Dancing on my Own.

A star in the making - watch out Late Late Toy Show!

H/T: Our friends at Cork’s 96FM