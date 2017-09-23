Meet ‘hepeated’ – the new word people are loving

Many women will know what it’s like to have their opinions and suggestions ignored, only for a man to repeat the very same thing and getting a round of applause.

The English language was lacking a specific word that accurately describes this scenario – until now.

Twitter user and astronomer Nicole Gugliuicci announced the new word on Friday.

My friends coined a word: hepeated. For when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it — Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017

“My friends coined a word: hepeated,” Gugliucci wrote. “For when a woman suggests an idea and it’s ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it.”

And of course, everyone’s so on board.

Also works in context of you saying something to a man, then him repeating exactly what you just said in a patronising authoritative voice 🙄 — Jayde. (@jaydeyyyyy) September 22, 2017

It works that way for POC in meetings too! Or you need someone W/Male to cosign for YOUR IDEA..... — Ken Jones (@KenJone56612075) September 22, 2017

Does this word hepeated work when a guy rephrases what you said back to you so that you agree with him rather than him agreeing with you? — Amanda Katona (@amanda_katona) September 22, 2017

or he tells it back to you in different words, and has no memory of you espousing the same idea — virginia hair (@virginiahair1) September 22, 2017

And yes, someone added this exciting new word to Urban Dictionary.

(Urban Dictionary screenshot)

Even men joined in on the fun.