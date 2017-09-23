Meet ‘hepeated’ – the new word people are loving
23/09/2017 - 21:17:46
Many women will know what it’s like to have their opinions and suggestions ignored, only for a man to repeat the very same thing and getting a round of applause.
The English language was lacking a specific word that accurately describes this scenario – until now.
Twitter user and astronomer Nicole Gugliuicci announced the new word on Friday.
My friends coined a word: hepeated. For when a woman suggests an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it— Nicole Gugliucci (@NoisyAstronomer) September 22, 2017
“My friends coined a word: hepeated,” Gugliucci wrote. “For when a woman suggests an idea and it’s ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it.”
And of course, everyone’s so on board.
Also works in context of you saying something to a man, then him repeating exactly what you just said in a patronising authoritative voice 🙄— Jayde. (@jaydeyyyyy) September 22, 2017
It works that way for POC in meetings too! Or you need someone W/Male to cosign for YOUR IDEA.....— Ken Jones (@KenJone56612075) September 22, 2017
Does this word hepeated work when a guy rephrases what you said back to you so that you agree with him rather than him agreeing with you?— Amanda Katona (@amanda_katona) September 22, 2017
or he tells it back to you in different words, and has no memory of you espousing the same idea— virginia hair (@virginiahair1) September 22, 2017
And yes, someone added this exciting new word to Urban Dictionary.
Even men joined in on the fun.
Cool, but I have an idea for a word: hepeated. It's when a woman has an idea and it's ignored, but then a guy says it and everyone loves it— J.T. Finch (@emperorjamius) September 22, 2017
