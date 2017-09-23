Meet ‘hepeated’ – the new word people are loving

Back to Discover Home

Many women will know what it’s like to have their opinions and suggestions ignored, only for a man to repeat the very same thing and getting a round of applause.

The English language was lacking a specific word that accurately describes this scenario – until now.

Twitter user and astronomer Nicole Gugliuicci announced the new word on Friday.

“My friends coined a word: hepeated,” Gugliucci wrote. “For when a woman suggests an idea and it’s ignored, but then a guy says same thing and everyone loves it.”

And of course, everyone’s so on board.

And yes, someone added this exciting new word to Urban Dictionary.

Hepeated.
(Urban Dictionary screenshot)

Even men joined in on the fun.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Hepeated, UK, Hepeated, Mansplaining, Nicole Gugliuicci, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover