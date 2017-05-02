Meet 'Frork' - the new McDonald's fork made of French fries you never knew you needed

This is not a drill. McDonald’s has unveiled a new piece of cutlery you never knew you needed – an edible fork made of French fries.

Called ‘Frork’, the invention was announced in a tongue-in-cheek infomercial by former rugby union player-turned TV presenter Anthony Sullivan and McDonald’s chef Michael Haracz.

McDonalds frork
(McDonald’s/YouTube screenshot)

The “uselessly useful” utensil is designed to help scoop up toppings that have fallen out of your burger.

It is part of a promotion for the fast food giant’s new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches – Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

“Will the Frork change your life? Probably not,” Sullivan says in the infomercial. “Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure… maybe!

“When savouring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping.

Frork
(McDonald’s/YouTube screenshot)

“This is a real problem. Wait, sorry, is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

Here’s what the internet thought of the new McDonald’s invention:

And in case you were wondering, the Frork is “ludicrous-ly easy to use” for anyone – right handed, left handed or even in the dark.

Unfortunately, for those wanting to get their hands on this, the Frork is only available in the US.
