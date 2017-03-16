Meet Dublin Zoo’s newest addition, a female baby elephant

Dublin Zoo has announced the arrival of a new baby elephant.

The asian elephant weighed 80 kg, measured one metre tall and is all sorts of adorable.

Her mother, Dina had been pregnant for 22 months.

This new arrival is her third calf and the fifth elephant born at Dublin Zoo in less than three years.

Gerry Creighton, Operations Manager at Dublin Zoo said, “We are delighted with the new arrival and happy to report that both mum and calf are doing great. The calf is feeding exceptionally well and has settled into her surroundings seamlessly.

"This is Dina’s third calf and so naturally, she has developed excellent maternal instincts over the years. We are very proud of the expanding herd and recognise the significance of these births for the future of endangered Asian elephants."

The newborn will join the herd of nine Asian elephants at Dublin Zoo, including father Upali.

No name has been given to the precious little one as of yet.